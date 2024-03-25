Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 4.1 %

WOR opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. Worthington Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

