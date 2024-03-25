WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.74

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.39 million and $8.74 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000579 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014069 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02213889 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $59.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

