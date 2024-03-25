Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,143 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises about 11.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $83,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Yum China’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

