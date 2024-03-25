Zcash Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $30.47 or 0.00043291 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $497.47 million and approximately $72.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00069594 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

