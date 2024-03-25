ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Cut to $9.25 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.30 to $9.25 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.51.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 817,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794,980. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.