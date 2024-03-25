ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

