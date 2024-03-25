ZRC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 168.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 319,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 166,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $48.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.