ZRC Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,191 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $103.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

