ZRC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 409.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IWN opened at $154.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

