ZRC Wealth Management LLC Invests $683,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,067,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $183.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

