ZRC Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for about 0.8% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.67 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

