ZRC Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 164.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $154.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.