ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO
ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance
ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22,201.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,211,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,073 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,847,000 after acquiring an additional 579,459 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 334,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.