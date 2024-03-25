ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22,201.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,211,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,073 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,847,000 after acquiring an additional 579,459 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 334,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

