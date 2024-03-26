10,000 Shares in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,628. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $24.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SilverSun Technologies news, CEO Mark Meller sold 14,584 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $190,758.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 81,085 shares of company stock worth $1,102,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

(Free Report)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.