100,365 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Towneley Capital Management Inc DE

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,277. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

