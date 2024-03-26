10,895 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXC. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of IXC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.23. 826,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,277. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $42.78.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

