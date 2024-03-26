1,228,927 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,228,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,504,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of JD.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,355,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in JD.com by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 212,616 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,227,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,934,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $45.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

