1,774 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after buying an additional 68,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after purchasing an additional 742,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $133.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $135.33.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. ITT’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

