18,686 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Generac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 1.8 %

GNRC stock opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

