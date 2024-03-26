298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU) Trading Down 10%

298835 (GBU.TO) (TSE:GBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 6,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 41,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

298835 (GBU.TO) Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36.

About 298835 (GBU.TO)

Gabriel Resources Ltd. (Gabriel) is a Canada-based resource company. The Company operates through the exploration, evaluation and development of precious metal mining projects located in Romania segment. The Company owns equity interest in Rosia Montana Gold Corporation SA (RMGC), held by Minvest Rosia Montana SA (Minvest RM), a Romanian state-owned mining company.

