3,288 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.53. 2,692,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,503. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

