3,333 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $631.89. 1,379,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,934. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $634.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.20. The company has a market cap of $273.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.85.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

