42,967 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.12% of Matson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 18.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,819,000 after buying an additional 338,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 78.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after buying an additional 197,658 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MATX traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $108.90. 51,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,504. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $122.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.60 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MATX. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on Matson

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.