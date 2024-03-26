4,969 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of IGSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. 1,751,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $51.53.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
