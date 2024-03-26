52,866 Shares in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Acquired by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 0.8% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WJ Interests LLC owned 0.21% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TUA. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

TUA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. 205,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,116. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

