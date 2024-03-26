6,083 Shares in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 69.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tennant by 333.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tennant by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $1,624,531.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,558.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 14,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $1,624,531.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,558.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 2,298 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $267,602.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.73. 131,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,127. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Tennant has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.95.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.87 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

