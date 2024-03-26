639,214 Shares in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA) Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 639,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.14% of Quetta Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quetta Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Quetta Acquisition Price Performance

QETA remained flat at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,693. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19.

Quetta Acquisition Profile

Quetta Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Quetta Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

