700 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.17. 2,356,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,350,309. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.28.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

