7,855 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Purchased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSMW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSMW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,405. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.