825 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $775.19. 2,098,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,679. The company has a market cap of $736.55 billion, a PE ratio of 133.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $725.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.