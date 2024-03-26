8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives $3.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

8X8 Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity at 8X8

EGHT stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $333.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $29,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,395.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 275,346 shares in the company, valued at $911,395.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,583 shares of company stock worth $119,238 in the last 90 days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $36,261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,997 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $10,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,020 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,380,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

