9,093 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Bought by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. 29,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,940. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

