ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 472,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 205,344 shares.The stock last traded at $46.64 and had previously closed at $46.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded ABB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. ABB had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in ABB by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

