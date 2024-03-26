AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.41. 577,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,439,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Benchmark raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

