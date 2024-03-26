ABCMETA (META) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.89

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $464,116.92 and $17.89 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00016272 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00022003 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,370.58 or 1.00039571 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012287 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.90 or 0.00147712 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000462 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $22.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

