Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 0.30% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter worth about $185,000.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

RNRG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

