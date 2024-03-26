Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,186 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter.

IYW traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $135.21. The company had a trading volume of 542,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.72. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

