Abundance Wealth Counselors Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $155.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,673,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.80. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $288.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

