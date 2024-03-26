Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 961 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.6 %

WBA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. 10,177,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,656,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

