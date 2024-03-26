Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Capitalization of $182.98 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Acala Token has a market cap of $182.98 million and approximately $19.55 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00016190 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00023859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,833.02 or 0.99944785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012329 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00147976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.20454911 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $25,256,945.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

