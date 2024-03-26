Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $363.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $333.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.19 and its 200-day moving average is $340.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

