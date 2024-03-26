Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $381.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $374.00 to $381.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Get Accenture alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $333.82 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.19 and its 200 day moving average is $340.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.