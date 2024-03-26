Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

ACRS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACRS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 586,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,767. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 283.15%. Research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

