Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $686,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSEP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 74,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,898 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Stock Performance

Shares of FSEP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,182 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.