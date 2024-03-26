Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Invests $404,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,196,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $461,000.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,066. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

