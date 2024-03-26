Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Invests $454,000 in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,410,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LCTU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 32,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.43.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.