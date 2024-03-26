Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $166.12. 3,647,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,137. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day moving average of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $168.18.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
