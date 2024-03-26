Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $166.12. 3,647,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,137. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day moving average of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $168.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.