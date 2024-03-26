Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,415 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVW stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,490. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

