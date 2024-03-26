Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 34 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.56 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

