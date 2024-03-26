Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 484 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $119.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,820,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $219.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $120.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.